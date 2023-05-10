Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

