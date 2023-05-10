Scotiabank Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$52.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank to C$52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ANDHF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.