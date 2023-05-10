Scotiabank Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$52.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank to C$52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ANDHF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
