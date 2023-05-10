Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Labrador Iron Mines Trading Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:LBRMF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville.

