Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Labrador Iron Mines Trading Down 5.3 %
OTCMKTS:LBRMF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile
