Barclays Increases International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to GBX 215

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

