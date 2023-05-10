A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,725.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.