A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,725.00.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
