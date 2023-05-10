Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$38.50

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$38.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HRNNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hydro One from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Hydro One Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of HRNNF opened at $28.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

