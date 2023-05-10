Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Equities researchers at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $75.95 on Monday. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

