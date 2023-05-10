National Bank Financial Raises American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to C$3.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. Its long-term objectives are to: increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and investing in value-added capital expenditures, expand its hotel portfolio through acquisitions on an accretive basis, and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders.

