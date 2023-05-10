KeyCorp Comments on Yelp Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yelp in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the local business review company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. Yelp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,274 shares of company stock valued at $765,757. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

