Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $11.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

OLO Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. OLO has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of OLO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of OLO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of OLO by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 14.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

