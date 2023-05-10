MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $41.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
MakeMyTrip Stock Performance
MMYT stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.23.
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
