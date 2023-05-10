MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $41.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

MMYT stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 206,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

