Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $391.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

