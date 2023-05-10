Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $89.86

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.86.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

