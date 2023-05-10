William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Shares of ZTS opened at $184.37 on Monday. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

