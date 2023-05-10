Analysts Set SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Target Price at $349.50

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SALRF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

SalMar ASA Stock Down 6.0 %

SalMar ASA stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $74.19.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

