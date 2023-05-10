Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $22.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $259,383.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $25,803,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $260,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $259,383.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,803,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,296,869 shares of company stock worth $54,344,924 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 337.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVB opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 880.69% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

