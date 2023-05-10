Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $31.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Activity at Enovix

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 34,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $382,493.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 629,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,418.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovix Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 141.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.19. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. Research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.