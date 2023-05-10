CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $81.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTGLY. Citigroup cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

CD Projekt Price Performance

CD Projekt stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

