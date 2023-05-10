Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $6.13

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -42.85%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

See Also

