Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $85.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Catalent from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. Catalent has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.