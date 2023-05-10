United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on X. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

X stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

