United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.01 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $209.60 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $174.36 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day moving average is $249.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,379 shares of company stock worth $49,631,917. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.