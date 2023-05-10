United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.01 EPS.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $209.60 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $174.36 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day moving average is $249.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,379 shares of company stock worth $49,631,917. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
