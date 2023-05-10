Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.
Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance
TSE MFI opened at C$25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$18.85 and a twelve month high of C$28.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.
