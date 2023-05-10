Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

TSE MFI opened at C$25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$18.85 and a twelve month high of C$28.28.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.