Markforged (MKFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Markforged to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Markforged has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.29–$0.27 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 25.15%. On average, analysts expect Markforged to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Markforged Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.88. Markforged has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.24.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
