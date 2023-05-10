Sanmina (SANM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.9 %

SANM opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

