Sanmina (SANM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sanmina Stock Down 0.9 %
SANM opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60.
In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
