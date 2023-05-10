NICE (NICE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. On average, analysts expect NICE to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NICE has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.01 and its 200 day moving average is $204.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

