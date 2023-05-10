Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Krispy Kreme has set its FY23 guidance at $0.31-0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.31-$0.34 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CL King increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

