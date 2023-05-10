Direct Digital (DRCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Direct Digital has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Direct Digital had a return on equity of 72.44% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $29.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. On average, analysts expect Direct Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Direct Digital Stock Up 5.8 %

Direct Digital stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Direct Digital by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Direct Digital by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Direct Digital by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direct Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Featured Stories

