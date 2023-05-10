Haemonetics (HAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HAE opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $91.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $451,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $278,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

