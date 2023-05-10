Archer Aviation (ACHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Archer Aviation to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Archer Aviation to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market cap of $556.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

