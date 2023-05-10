Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVAH opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

