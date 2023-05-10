Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Kara Leah Norman sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$92,937.00.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

