Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$8.25

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

TSE:BDI opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.55. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4887165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

