Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.92.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$21.12 on Monday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.3825729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

