TD Securities Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.60.

Altus Group Stock Down 2.6 %

AIF opened at C$41.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2,079.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$41.27 and a 1-year high of C$61.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.5601836 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

