Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

PSI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.50.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSI opened at C$11.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$958.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.38. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$94.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.60 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 30.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.3076923 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

