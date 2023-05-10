Air Canada (TSE:AC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$21.50. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.92.

TSE AC opened at C$21.12 on Monday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$23.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.3825729 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

