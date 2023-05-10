Raymond James Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$38.50

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$38.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on H. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.28.

TSE:H opened at C$39.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.85. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$30.87 and a 52-week high of C$40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7222222 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

