Raymond James Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$38.50

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$38.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on H. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.28.
Hydro One Stock Up 0.4 %
TSE:H opened at C$39.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.85. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$30.87 and a 52-week high of C$40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Featured Articles
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.