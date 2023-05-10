Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$6.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.53.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

TSE BTE opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.86. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16.

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.09. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of C$648.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.7118644 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur bought 10,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

