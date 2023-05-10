Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AND. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.68.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of AND opened at C$47.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$952.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$37.57 and a 12-month high of C$55.97.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
