Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AND. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.68.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AND opened at C$47.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$952.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$37.57 and a 12-month high of C$55.97.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$165.77 million during the quarter. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6375221 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.