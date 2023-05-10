Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$32.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$22.67 on Monday. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$19.75 and a 1-year high of C$37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$829.88 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Interfor will post 0.250798 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore acquired 5,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$80,750.00. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

