Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$29.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$39.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.59.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.10). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 114.26%. The firm had revenue of C$48.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4707986 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

