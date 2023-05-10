Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

SGR.UN stock opened at C$13.06 on Monday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.74 and a 1 year high of C$16.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$786.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Rating)

See Also

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.