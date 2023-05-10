Scotiabank Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$183.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.67.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$174.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$174.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$138.77 and a 1-year high of C$183.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 11.4993679 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total transaction of C$581,143.04. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total transaction of C$581,143.04. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.30, for a total transaction of C$165,302.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,725 shares of company stock valued at $796,594. Insiders own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

