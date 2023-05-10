Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX opened at C$55.75 on Monday. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$34.72 and a 52-week high of C$56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24. The company has a market cap of C$15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.97.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.