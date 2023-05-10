Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.60.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$9.41 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$7.58 and a 12 month high of C$12.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

