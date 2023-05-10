Royal Bank of Canada Increases Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$54.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Magna International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$71.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.06. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$63.55 and a 1 year high of C$91.74.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.75 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.8476821 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Magna International

About Magna International

In related news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total value of C$296,568.79. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.31, for a total value of C$867,537.35. Also, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total value of C$296,568.79. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.