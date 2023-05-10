Royal Bank of Canada Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$46.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.33.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$35.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The firm has a market cap of C$14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.71. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.58 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0419092 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 19,029 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.24, for a total transaction of C$689,548.16. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Rivard acquired 3,500 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,003.00. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 19,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.24, for a total transaction of C$689,548.16. Company insiders own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

