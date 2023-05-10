American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.40. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.66.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

