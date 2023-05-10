Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Down 4.3 %

MAL stock opened at C$7.60 on Monday. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$193.11 million during the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.2981651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

